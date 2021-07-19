Freda M. Shiley
Freda M. Shiley, 85, of Winchester, died Friday, July 16, 2021.
Mrs. Shiley was born January 5, 1936 in Frederick County; the daughter of the late Luther and Ethel Dunlap Swartz.
She married William W. Shiley on December 31, 1977 in Stephenson, VA.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Deborah Laird, Kevin Teets, Kimberly Hale, Valerie Strother, Cletus Teets (Ginger); her step children, Anthony Shiley (Lisa), Timothy Shiley (Kathy), and Terri Crites (Kevin); a brother, William Swartz; a sister, Audrey Marpole; thirty-six grandchildren; and forty-two great grandchildren, and ten great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children; David M. Teets and Sue Walls.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodbine Assembly of God with Pastor Louis Whitford, III officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
I’m so sorry for your loss, my prayers are with entire family. God bless.
