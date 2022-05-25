Freda Marie Jenkins Wharton
Freda Marie Jenkins Wharton, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with her dear, precious Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Winchester.
A funeral service for Freda will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Evangelist Richard Rexroad officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Freda was born in Strasburg, VA on February 10, 1938, the only child of the late Charles Frederick Jenkins and Vada Phillips. She graduated from Strasburg High School and was employed by a physician in Washington, D.C. She married Fred Hamilton Wharton on her birthday in 1962. Later, Freda became a homemaker and caregiver for her mother. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ at Mountain View. Along with her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jesse Phillips and an infant son, Scott. Freda loved Jesus and her family. She had the gift of hospitality and used it generously to welcome and feed any and everyone.
In addition to her husband, Freda is survived by her son, Tim Wharton and his wife Wendy; grandchildren, Michele Wharton Pitcock and her husband, Levi; Tess Wharton Mauzy and her husband, Cody; Jake Wharton and his wife, Carly Losgar Wharton; and two great-grandchildren, Callie and Josie Pitcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Ste. 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Wharton.
