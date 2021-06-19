Freda S. Kines
Freda Sowers Kines, 98, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Kines was born April 29, 1923 in Charles Town, West Virginia, daughter of the late George F. Sowers and Inga Dahl Sowers.
She was a hairdresser for 40 years and was the former owner of Artistic Beauty Salon in Winchester.
She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, Virginia.
She married Warren G. Kines, Sr. in 1960 in Summit Point, West Virginia. Mr. Kines preceded her in death in 1989.
She is survived by a step-daughter, Jeannie Swisher; a number of great nieces and nephews; and loving friends, Jackie Thomas and Andrea Miller.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 EE. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
The family wishes to express their many thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for outstanding care and kindness.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com
