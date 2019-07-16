Freda Virginia Saville, 74, of Winchester, VA passed away at Winchester Medical Center, Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Freda was born April 20, 1945 in Frederick County, VA; the daughter of the late Richard Edward and Annie Bly Lowery. She was a housekeeper for Shawnee Springs Nursing home until 1997. She then went to work for Stephens City Outlet until her retirement in 2001. Freda was a member of the Women of the Moose Stephens City. She was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1963.
She married James Walker Saville, October 28, 1964 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with her husband of 54 years, Freda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Annette Saville of Stephens City, VA; son, Thomas Edward Saville of Stephens City; brothers, Richard Lowery (Mary) and Roger Lowery (Kathy); sisters, Ada Foster and Roxanne Lowery; grandchildren, Martin J. Saville (Tesla), Andrew M. Daniels (Brittany), Kayla M. Sachs (Wayne), Zachariah J. Ball (Alishia), Joshua Hisghman and Sandra Lupo (Angel) and twelve great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Earl Lowery; sisters, Emma Blanche Mowery, Thelma Louise Brannon, Glenna Marie Camden and Nancy Lee Harris; great granddaughter, Cameron McKenzie Sachs and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Sue Saville.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Jackie D. Battles officiating. The entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Martin Saville, Andrew Daniels, Zachariah Ball, Wayne Sachs, Michael Lowery and Josh Hisghman. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fire and Rescue, Stephens City, Station 11, 5346 Mulberry Street, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655 or Middle Town, Station 12, 7855 Main Street, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.