Frederick “Fred” M. Gang
Frederick “Fred” M. Gang, 79, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Gang was born in 1943 in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Frederick and Elizabeth Gang. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, earning a Master’s Degree. Mr. Gang was a Social Worker and retired from Northwestern Community Services. He enjoyed a second career after retirement at Our Health Community Services in Winchester. Mr. Gang was a member of Canvas Community Church in Winchester.
Surviving are his wife, Katherine Shriver; daughters, Ann-Marie Trepp (Greg) of Richmond, VA and their children, Jack, Sam, Meg, and Maya; and daughter, Emily Gang of Indianapolis, IN; son, David Gang (Erika) of Germantown, MD and their children, Madison, Alex, Wesley, Gavin, and Finn; and son, Keith Gang of Portland, OR; sisters, Mary Alice Harhay, Peggy Elwell, Dorothy Gang and Rita Sweet; and brothers, Bill Gang and Bob Gang.
Through his profession Fred was able to contribute to the community, which he loved, by meeting the needs of individuals in the areas of mental health and addictions. Fred loved his family and perhaps his most cherished role was being “Gampa” to his grandchildren. He had many interests, which included participating in community theater, playing golf, traveling and writing. He was known by many as a story teller, relating many of his experiences such as the summer when he and a school friend hitchhiked to Mexico where he learned Spanish. Fred had a special ability to relate in a meaningful way to others, which led to many lifelong friendships.
A graveside service will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lovettsville Union Cemetery, 12930 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA. Following the graveside a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Matthew Lewis and Pastor Ryan Miller officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please find someone in need and be generous toward them!
