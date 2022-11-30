Frederick H. Chemi
Frederick H. Chemi, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Frederick was born in 1940 in Suffern, NY, the son of the late Louis and Mildred Chemi. He served our country for 8 years in the Army National Guard and retired in 2006 as plant manager for Merillat Industries in Culpeper, VA. Frederick was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. Frederick enjoyed fishing, was a fourth-generation upholsterer, and an avid woodworker.
He married Betty J. Coggeshall on February 4, 1967, in Suffern, NY.
Frederick is survived by his wife Betty; sons, Louis Chemi (Shawna) of Goffstown, NH, and Phillip Chemi (Gina) of Winchester; grandchildren, Sara Chemi, Michael Chemi, Lane Williams, Grant Chemi, Julie Chemi and Rhys Chemi; sisters, Louise Abate and Cathy Stine (Clarence “Skip”).
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anne Marie Chemi; brother, Guy Chemi and brother-in-law, Sam Abate.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the church hall. Interment will be at 2pm in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
