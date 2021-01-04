Frederick H. Lutz
Frederick H. Lutz, 82, passed away Thursday, 24 Dec. 2020 at the MedStar Washington DC hospital after a month’s-long battle with heart failure.
Fred was born in 1938 in Meridian, Mississippi to Maxine and Jacob Lutz, now deceased.
Fred attended University of MD for a year before joining the Army. He served State side from 1962-64.
In Fred’s late teenage years, he owned a racehorse that won a few races. He did not ride the horse in races but was involved in its care and training. Then in his 20’s he raced a motorcycle, winning some races.
Fred attended the Reisch World Wide School of Auctioneering, Inc. in 1975 and for several years did motorcycle auctions for Heyser Cycle Sales, as well as auctions for other people.
Fred loved to sell. When he was a young man, he started out selling Kirby vacuum cleaners door-to-door. Then he went on to sell motorcycles (or manage) at the shops of Heyser Cycles, Cycles, Inc., Coleman Power Sports, & a Yamaha dealer in Herndon, VA,. When Fred met his second wife Bobbie in 1978, on the CB, he was co-owner of Carolina Home Remodeling in Waldorf, MD for several years. He rarely actually did the remodeling, much preferring to do the selling. His famous saying was that he “made his money with his mouth, not his hands”! After that he went back to selling motorcycles. Then he moved on to selling cars, specifically Toyotas at Miller Toyota in Manassas and Warrenton Toyota for 26 years before he retired in 2016. Fred won many sales and customer satisfaction awards over those 26 years. People often commented that Fred was one of the few honest car salesmen they had ever met, and who actually cared about his customers. After Fred’s official retirement, he discovered a ‘retirement job’ he could do from his home garage by selling smaller golf carts called Cricket that do not need a trailer but are collapsible and put inside vehicles or on the back of an RV or truck. He enjoyed vendoring the Crickets at various RV and other shows. Fred was very excited that this summer he sold so many, despite COVID, that he was actually making a profit for the first time.
When he was selling motorcycles, he used his vacation time to travel with his wife Bobbie to various Goldwing or other rallies on the East Coast. He often won riding skill trophies at the rallies. One rally, Americade in Lake George, NY, selected him as their King in 1993, which involved a riding skills test and an interview. He was their 3rd designated King, as Americade had previously only had awarded a Queen to the honor. Fred was also a co-founder of the VA-Chapter A Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA).
The motorcycle riding gradually gave way as he and his wife acquired more dogs and competed in numerous sports with them, winning many titles and awards with them. Over the years they had several Dobermans, one Greyhound, and multiple Whippets. Just last Spring of 2019, Fred put an agility title on Whippet Roxie when Bobbie could not do it, pending her first knee replacement surgery.
People have often described Fred as gentle, kindhearted, even tempered, rarely argumentative, honest to a fault, patient, always willing to help others, and a pushover when it came to his dogs.
Fred was a member of VA-Chapter A GWRRA, Mattaponi Kennel Club, the American Whippet Club, and was President of CHAMP (Coursing Hounds Association of the Mid-Potomac) lure coursing club.
Fred is survived by his wife Bobbie of 41 years, his daughter Jennifer Lutz of Alexandria, VA from his first marriage, his brother Larry and Larry’s wife Judy of Rockville, MD, and his sister Ravel Gregory and her husband Mike of Cheverly, MD. He is also survived by nephews Jimmy and Sandy Lutz, Ed and Scott Turko, Christopher Seibel, and nieces Amber Seibel Reynolds and Carmella Seibel. Besides Fred’s parents, he is also preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Wilhelm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local dog shelter of your choice or to Whippet Rescue and Placement (WRAP) at www.whippet-rescue.org.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held later at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
