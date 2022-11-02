Frederick L. Curtis
Frederick L. Curtis, affectionately known as Buz to his family, passed away on his 91st birthday. He was born October 20, 1931, in Oneida, NY, the son of Frederick Lynn and Gertrude Alice Schieble Curtis. He was a graduate of Oneida High School, Central City Business Institute and Syracuse University.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency and served in Korea during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Bridget of Ireland Roman Catholic Church, the Clarke County Lions Club, and the American Legion.
Fred was an accountant and worked as a cost analyst for General Electric, Honeywell, and the Internal Revenue Service.
In his younger years he was a pigeon fancier and raised rolling pigeons. He admired classic cars, especially those of the 1950s. In his later years he could be found spending hours in his cherished iris garden where he had over 60 varieties and knew them all by name, color and blooming habits.
On June 7, 1958, he married the former Mildred F. Wilson in Oneida, NY. Along with his wife of 64 years he is survived by his children, Stephen (Polly) of Harpers Ferry, WV, Robert (Sandra) of Winchester, VA, Amy Nishimoto (John) of Knoxville, MD, Catherine Owens (Lynwood) of Lovettsville, VA, Elizabeth (Mike) Blye of Berryville, VA, Rebecca (Jose) Moran of Winchester, VA, Karen (Rosalio) Ampila of Winchester, VA; fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Audrey (Tom) Williams of Munnsville, NY, Annette Whipple, and Rose Whipple of Oneida, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, twin daughters, Amelia and Theresa, and two brothers-in-law.
Fred was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather whose presence will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send online condolences visit www.endersandshirley.com.
