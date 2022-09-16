Frederick Lee “Freddy” Hahn
Frederick Lee “Freddy” Hahn, 75, of Wardensville, WV, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home.
Freddy was born on December 29, 1946, in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Wilbur Lee “Webb” Hahn and Ruth Godlove Pownall. He retired from Highway Motors in Winchester, VA, was a 1964 graduate of Wardensville High School, a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving in Germany, a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wardensville, WV, Sons of Confederate Veterans and an original committee member to start Wardensville Rescue Squad. Freddy enjoyed cars, hunting, fishing and he loved being retired.
Freddy married Barbara Kump Hahn on March 14, 1969, in Wardensville, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 53 years are his children: Janice H. Earle (Sam) of Wardensville, WV; Jason F. Hahn of Merrimack, NH; four brothers: Galen “Duck” Pownall of Hayfield, WV; Randy Pownall (Cindy) of Charles Town, WV; Dr. Jerry Hahn (Nancy) of Wardensville, WV; Dr. John Hahn (Tonya) of Petersburg, WV; a sister: Debbie Miller (David) of Wardensville, WV; five grandchildren: Kaitlyn Miller, Emilee Miller, Tanner McDonald, Brayden Hahn & Brooklynn Hastings and two great-grandsons: Greyson Lloyd & Trey Strickland.
The family will receive friends at the Faith Mission Church in Wardensville on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12-2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Funkhouser. Interment and a time of food and fellowship will follow over in Dutch Hollow at the Hahn-Michael Family Cemetery near Wardensville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wardensville Rescue Squad, PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851 or Capon Valley Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851.
To view Freddy's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com
