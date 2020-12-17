Fritzi Hart
Fritzi Hart, 66, of Burtonsville, Maryland, formerly of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring, Maryland.
Ms. Hart was born July 1, 1954 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lewis “Eddie Lou” Edward Hart and Dorothy “Peggy” Pope Hart.
She was a project manager for NavAir with the U. S. Navy. She had worked at the Army Corps of Engineers in Bluemont, Virginia.
She is survived by a son, Aaron Glenn Hart and his wife, Ana Dejesus-Hart of Glendale, MD; two sisters, Sherry Hart Chapman of Stephens City, VA and Karin Hart Carroll and her husband, Terry, of Berryville, VA; a brother, J. Frank Hart and his wife, Tracey, of Berryville, VA; and four grandchildren, Aaron Joshua, Aiden Jacob, Angelo Jordan, and Ariana Gabriela.
A sister, Brenda Hart Jenkins, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Glenn Hart, Aaron Joshua Hart, Aiden Jacob Hart, Matt Jenkins, Craig Carroll, Brook Chapman, and Jimmy Hart.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
