G. Natalie White, 92, of Winchester, died Monday, February 24, 2020.
Miss White was born March 9, 1927 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Edgar C. White, Sr. and Carrie Snapp White. She retired as the Bar Manager of the Continental Restaurant. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her brother, Edgar C. White, Jr. of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her sister, Willowmina White.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan M. Boynton officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
