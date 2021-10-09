G. Scott (Hiett) Armel
G. Scott (Hiett) Armel died September 16, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas.
Scott was born on November 15, 1962 in Winchester, VA. He was the son of the late Gerald (Bud) Hiett.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Watson, and her husband Donald, and his loving partner in life, Barbara Deuley. Scott’s siblings are Melissa Johnston and Jerry Hiett, and his stepsiblings are Donna VanSickler, Melody Watson and Pat Emery Watson. His cousins are Gerald Hiett, who was like a brother to Scott, Russ Hiett and Helen Hiett.
He was fun loving, kind and considerate, with a quick wit that endeared him to family and friends. Always polite and pleasant, Scott cared about people and loved greatly.
Scott was preceded in death by his stepfather Robert Armel, maternal grandparents Clyde and Eva Haymaker and paternal grandparents Russell and Mary Hiett.
