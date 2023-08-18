Gail L. Mikolajczak Gail Leilani Mikolajczak, 59, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Mikolajczak was born October 23, 1963, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of the late Phillip Work and Marlene Soares De Olivera Work.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving with her husband, David Michael Mikolajczak, are a daughter, Natalie Jean Mikolajczak of Farmville, VA; a sister, Angela Regina Neilssien (John) of Strasburg, VA; a brother, Paul Harvey Work; a sister-in-law, Barbara Crowley of Shrewsberry, MA; four nieces and nephews, Karen Neilssien and John Neilssien of Strasburg, VA, Edward Kruzewski of Dudley, MA, and Michael Kruzewski of Worcester, MA; and a great-niece, Marlene Claire Tomblin.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:30 A.M. and a memorial service will follow at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Father Paul Grankaukas officiating
