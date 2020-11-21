Gail Marie Kiser, 58, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home.
Gail was born in 1961 in CT, daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy LeMay. She graduated from Southbridge High Massachusetts and retired in 2016 from Kraft Foods, Winchester, VA. Gail enjoyed sports, especially the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. She was an avid collector from many consignment shops. Gail was always happy and loved life! She held a soft spot in her heart for all animals. Time spent with family and friends meant a great deal to her.
She married Billy T. Kiser in 2007 in Winchester, VA after many, many years together.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Jessica Bormann of Martinsburg, WV; sons, Josh and Brandon Kiser both of Frederick County, VA; grandchildren, Liam and Sophia Bormann of Martinsburg, WV; sisters, Patty Tetreault (Andy) of Frederick County, VA and Donna Desrochers (David) of South Carolina; and brothers, Steven Riley of South Carolina and David Riley of Florida.
Along with her parents, Gail was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Hepner and a sister, Denise LeMay.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral home, Amherst Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail's memory to the American Cancer Society, 125 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
