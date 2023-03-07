Gail White Snapp
Gail White Snapp, 81, of Maurertown, VA, formerly of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, VA.
Gail was born June 23, 1941, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Gerald Jack White and Guretha Booker White. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Shenandoah Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She volunteered for the Winchester Hospital Follies for many years, assembling and assisting with costumes. Gail was also a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Geri Brown, of Maurertown; her stepson, Rick Brown, and wife, Lorie, of Winchester; her two granddaughters, Tabitha Lynn Jung and Felicity Ruth-Ann Brown; her cousin, Glenn Proctor and wife, Sarah; and her dear friend Pam Brown. Gail was preceded in death by her second husband, Marshall Wood, her third husband, W. Eugene Snapp, her son, Steven D. Brown, and her daughter, Donna M. Brown.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1:30 P.M. at Mount Olive United Methodist Church with Rev. Kathleen Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.