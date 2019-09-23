Galen E. Oscar

Galen Eugene Oscar, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Friday, September 20, 2019 peacefully at his home.
Mr. Oscar was born October 21, 1942 in Prosperity, West Virginia, son of the Frank A. Oscar and Christy Lee Lilly Oscar.
He worked as a contractor.
Surviving are a daughter, Gina McIntire and her husband, Scott, of White Post, VA; son, Gerry Oscar of Stephens City, VA; brother, Bud Oscar and his wife, Georgia, of Hagerstown, MD; sister, Tina Rakes and her husband, Frank, of Beckley, WV; and three grandchildren, Gordon and Allen McIntire and Lauren Oscar.
His daughter-in-law, Ellen Oscar and sisters, Betty Lockley and Lynda Sawyers, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor Robert K. Vineyard officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 — 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Women’s Rescue Mission, 4 E. Southwerk St., Winchester, VA 22601.
