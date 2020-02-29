Garland E. Miller, Sr., 76, of Winchester, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born June 27, 1943 in Frederick County, VA; the son of the late Carl H. and Hildred Roomsby Miller. He was a 1961 graduate of James Wood High School. He served in the US Army. He retired as an Animal Control Officer with the Winchester Police Department.
He was a member of St. Paul's on the Hill Episcopal Church, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Izaak Walton League. He served with the Winchester Rescue Squad and was on the Board of the Winchester SPCA.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Bennett Miller, of Winchester; his children, Garland E. "Rick" Miller, Jr. and wife Tonya of Winchester, Cheryl L. Green of Winchester; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Caroline, and Adam Miller, and Zoe Green all of Winchester, Devin Call and wife Laura who are stationed in Japan and expecting the first great granddaughter due in March 2020; and sister, Freda Hott of Winchester.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Chaplain Mark Ransom officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Lutheran Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
