Garland E. White
Garland E. White, 74, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Mr. White was born in 1945 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Fred White. He attended John Handley High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. White was a truck driver and dispatcher for DuBrook Concrete in Chantilly, VA, retiring after 20 years of service. He enjoyed watching college and professional football, as well as the Handley Judges. Mr. White also enjoyed fishing at the Outer Banks and watching NASCAR (his favorite driver was Bill Elliott). He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He married Cynthia Reel on August 17, 1985 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a son, James Hoover of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Alexander “A.J” Hoover of Louisiana and Mercy Rivera of Middletown, VA; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cindy Mullendore of Bunker Hill, WV and Phyllis Strother of Winchester, VA; brothers, Greg Henry of Winchester, VA and Mickey White of Bunker Hill, WV.
Along with his father, Mr. White was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Helen Todd; and brothers, J.D. Henry, John and Fred White.
A visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Merrill officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers (heroes) in the ICU at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center for the extraordinary care and compassion given to Garland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Garland’s memory to Judges Athletic Association, P.O. Box 2213, Winchester, VA 22604 or John Handley High School Booster Club, c/o Shari Putnam, 425 Handley Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601.
