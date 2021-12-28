Garland G. Boyce, Jr., 81, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock, Virginia.
Garland was born in 1940, the son of the late Garland Boyce, Sr. and Reba Rush. He attended James Wood High School and was self- employed as a painter. Mr. Boyce enjoyed gardening, writing songs, playing music with silver spoons, making wine, and tinkering with everything he found. He was a handyman and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Mr. Boyce married Alice Dolly on October 9, 1982.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Sharon Smith (Mike) of Cross Junction, Virginia and Christine McGuinness (Donnie) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; his sons: Gerald Boyce of Winchester, Virginia, Daniel Boyce (Jo) of Gainesboro, Virginia, Timothy Boyce of Winchester, Virginia, and Scott Miller of Woodstock, Virginia; his twelve grandchildren, his three great-grandchildren; his sisters: Jeanie Yearta (Bill) and Linda Boone; and his brother, Jeffery Boyce.
Garland was preceded in death by his sons, Johnathan Boyce and Garland Boyce, and his sisters, Marie Leverett (Pete) and Wanda McFall (Milton).
Services for Mr. Boyce will be private. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
