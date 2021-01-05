Garland Iden “Pete” Pope
Garland Iden “Pete” Pope, 96, of Clarke County Virginia passed away December 31, 2020, at the home of his son.
Garland was born in 1924 in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Fred and Eva McFillen Pope. He attended Clarke County High School. He was a lifelong member of Crum’s United Methodist Church. Mr. Pope was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for 32 years for the US Government and also worked for 30 years at the Farmers Livestock Exchange. Mr. Pope was a member of the American Legion Post 41 for 56 years. He was also with Enders and Shirley Fire and Rescue for a while. Pete was a farmer and loved making hay and taking care of his cattle. He enjoyed after church coffee hour talking to everyone. He loved to talk.
Mr. Pope is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Pope, sons, Ricky Pope; grandsons, Jason Pope of Clarke County, Virginia and Timothy Pope of Charleston, South Carolina; great granddaughter, Maizey Grace Pope whom he loved dearly, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pope is preceded in death by a son, Garland Wayne Pope, four brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Pope, Jason Pope, Shane Long, Sherry Chapman, Karen Caroll, Lisa Cook, Chrissy Pope and Mandy Walker.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pete to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Crum’s United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2832 Crum’s Church Road, Berryville, VA 22611.
