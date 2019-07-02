Garland L. Reid

Garland L. "Jerry" Reid, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jerry was born in 1929 in Mount Clifton, Virginia, the son of the late Guy Miller and Edna Phillips Reid. He was a graduate of Triplett High School, Mt. Jackson, Virginia. Jerry was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Motors in Martinsburg, West Virginia where he worked as a fork lift operator. Jerry also retired from working part time at Sears in the warehouse. He was a member of Church of Christ at Mountain View.
Jerry married Martha Sue Edmonds Gillespie on June 17, 2000 in Winchester. His first wife, Myrtle "Dolly" (Bowman) Reid, preceded him in death in 1997.
In addition to his wife, Martha, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Serena "Renny" Manuel (Ronald, "Chip", Sr.) of Frederick County, Virginia, Donna Bell (Louis) and Mary E. Feathers (Charles), all of Stephens City, Virginia; son, Curtis L. Reid (Sharon) of Strasburg, Virginia; step-daughter, Carol Ann Swartz (Charlie) of Frederick County, Virginia; step-son, Eugene Gillespie of Frederick County, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren; sisters, Jan Bowers, Sue Golladay, and Margaret Good; and brothers Roger and Richard Reid.
Preceding him in death are Jerry's parents; first wife, Dolly; step-grandchild, Ronald "Chipper" Manuel, Jr.; sisters, Renna Reid, Ilene Bowman, Anita Greene, and Loretta Zirkle; and brother, Donnie Reid.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Omps, South Chapel with Evangelist Richard Rexrode officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
