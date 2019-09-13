Garnett Ray Turner
Garnett Ray Turner of Fulks Run, VA passed away September 9, 2019. Child of Lloyd and Ruth Turner, Garnett was born July 11, 1925, in the original log Turner homestead at Fulks Run, VA.
He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served on the USS Carter Hall in China. Garnett was appointed Fulks Run Postmaster in 1947. He opened Fulks Run Grocery in 1949, which has been operated by the Turner family for 70 years.
On Nov. 5, 1949, he married Lena V. Albrite who preceded him in death September 13, 2015. In 1960 they sugar-cured 25 hams in their basement. This experiment became Turner Hams, now the Shenandoah Valley’s only ham curing operation.
In 1959 he became a director of First National Bank of Broadway (which later became BB&T), retiring in 2004. Garnett was a director of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative from 1985-1992, and in 1998 he received the “Unsung Virginian Award” from the Virginia/Maryland/Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Garnett and his brothers, “Turner Brother Veterans” were familiar figures in the Apple Blossom parade from 2002-2008, riding their bicycles backwards when they were in their 70s and 80s. Garnett rode in his last parade at age 89. An avid croquet player, he won the Virginia state champion title two years and state doubles champion title one year.
Garnett is survived by four daughters and one son:
Pat Ritchie (Dan), Winchester; Norma Lee (Dennis), Broadway; Melinda Chitwood, (Roger Mumpower), Roanoke; Audrey McLendon (Vernie), Elkridge, MD; Ron Turner (Peggie), Fulks Run; eight grandchildren: Chad Ritchie (Anna), Fran Ritchie, Adam Chitwood (Britney), Jenna Chitwood, Kelly McLendon, Kerry McLendon, Walker Turner, and Celia Turner; three great-grandchildren: Cayden Chitwood and William and Claire Ritchie, and sister Vada T. May (Ellwood), brother Miles E. Turner, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Cynthia Marie Turner and son Ray Dean Turner, and brothers Granvil J., Gifford D. and Wayne A. Turner.
Family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 20th, 7-9 p.m., at Sunset Drive UMC, 127 S. Sunset Dr, Broadway, VA 22815. Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 21st, 1 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church Cemetery, 12769 Third Hill Rd., Fulks Run, VA 22830. Memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Drive UMC.
The casket will be open for viewing from Wednesday afternoon, September 11th until Saturday, September 14th at 5:00 p.m., at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial gifts may be made to Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660, of which Garnett was a charter member, P.O. Box 847, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
