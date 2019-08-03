Garry Dunbar Sale, 76, of Winchester, Virginia died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Garry was born December 2, 1942 in Frederick County, Virginia; first son of the late Clyde Dunbar Sale, Jr. and Edna Love Rosenberger. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1961. Although he received a Congressional nomination to West Point, he elected to attend Virginia Tech and earned his B.A. in Forestry.
Garry was commissioned into the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He proudly served in Vietnam as an Airborne Combat Engineer and attained the rank of Captain within two years. After his military service, Garry went on to pursue management studies at Shenandoah University and was presented a Master of Business Administration degree from Mount Saint Mary’s University. He used his education during his 41+ years of government service, which he concluded at Mount Weather.
Garry spent his time with his loyal dachshund, Savage. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. Garry planted a garden each year and graciously shared his bounty with everyone. He was active in the Stonewall District Ruritan Club, including meal preparations during the annual Frederick County Fair.
He is survived by his daughter, Zorina (Zoa) Sale; his son, Zebulon (Zeb) Sale and wife, Heather; his brother, Stephen (Steve) Sale and wife, Patricia (Patti); and his sister, Lorie Sale. He is remembered in love by his three grandchildren: Zara Webb, Colton Sale, and Clara Sale; numerous nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Linda Martin.
Garry was preceded in death by his infant sister, Deanna Sale, and his son, Derek Sale.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Sean Devolites officiating. Interment will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be J.T. Clevenger, J.T. Funkhouser, Kenny Happel, Jim Martin, Roy Robinson, Ben Tolley, Charles Triplett, and Wayne Yowell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stonewall District Ruritan Club and Virginia Tech Company E Class of 1965.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Garry’s memory to the Stonewall District Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 245, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
