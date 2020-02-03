Garry Lee Cochran, 61, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Cochran was born December 3, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Charles Edward Cochran and Anna Copenhaver Cochran.
For over 20 years he worked as a carpenter and did outdoor power equipment sales and service with his father in Charlie's Repair Shop and Winchester Equipment Company.
He was a 1977 graduate of James Wood High School; an Eagle Scout; loved spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies who he adored; loved hunting, fishing and cutting wood; and was an avid football fan who showed his love for sports by coaching his sons in baseball and football.
Surviving are two sons, Cody Cochran and his fiancée, Whitney, of Winchester, VA and Zachary Cochran and his wife, Kirsty of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Amelia Cochran and Cole Cochran, and one on the way; two brothers, Barry and Edward Cochran; and three step-brothers, Rick, Randy and Tom Jackson.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Second Opequon Presbyterian Church, Winchester, VA with Rev. Ronald L. Obenchain officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Cody Cochran, Zachary Cochran, Randy Jackson, Rick Jackson, Tom Jackson and Mark Landes.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Garry Cochran Memorial Fund, PO Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611.
