Garry Roney Aldridge
Garry Roney Aldridge, 67, of Stephens City, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center.
Garry was born June 14, 1955, in Nuremberg, Germany Army Base; the son of the late Edelwina (Winnie) and Jack Aldridge.
Garry is survived by a daughter, Wendy Robinson of Bunker Hill, WV; two grandchildren, Anaya Robinson and Natalia Gleaves; one brother, Ralph Aldridge of Lenoir, NC; and one nephew, Steven Aldridge of Hickory, NC.
Garry worked at VDO Instruments for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, football, baseball, collecting baseball cards and time spent with family.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home located at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
