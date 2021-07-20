Garry William Bevan
July 26, 1960 — July 2, 2021
Garry William Bevan, of Winchester, passed away on July 2, 2021 at the age of 60. He was born in Washington D.C. to Wayne C. Bevan and the late Charlene J. Bevan.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; four children, Paul, Nathan, Truman, and Matthew; and siblings, Sheila (Tony), Rick (Gwen), Debra, and Sandy (Mark). He was “Pop” to seven grandchildren; Graham, Payeton, Kariena, Carolyn, Christian, Xander, and Azriel. He was also “Uncle Garry” to his many nieces and nephews.
Garry was the embodiment of a true gentleman, overflowing with honesty and respect. He was a man who always put others first, with a deep commitment to his family. Those qualities and commitment extended to his colleagues and customers, where he was a Master Subaru Technician for over 37 years.
During his life, Garry enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, camping, horseshoes, baseball, football, and reading Tom Clancy novels. He was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals, always following their games on TV and even the radio.
The family will be holding a memorial service at Mt. Hope Baptist Church at 42507 Mt Hope Rd, Ashburn, VA on July 24th at 2pm. Reception to follow.
