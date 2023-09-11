Garth Raphael Ganow
Garth Raphael Ganow, 84, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, quietly at his home.
Garth was born in 1939 in Binghamton, NY, the son of the late Roland and Ethel Ganow. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity (St Ann) in Binghamton. Garth was a former employee in Binghamton, NY, of L.J. Kingsley Hardware, Gardner Motors and Don Owen Pontiac in Endicott, NY. He also owned a coin-op laundry for several years and a Raider Snowmobile business. Garth enjoyed traveling and most of all loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, three wonderful sons and their families all residing in Virginia, Garth and Christy of Stephens City, VA, Brian and Terri of Marshall, VA, and Kevin of Warrenton, VA; four grandchildren, Brittany (Andy Walsh) Ganow of Warrenton, Brandon (Lexi) Ganow of New Bern, N.C., Brian, Jr. (Buzz) Richmond, VA, and Nicole Ganow of Arlington, VA; great-grandchild, Thea Rae Walsh; sister, Darla (Daryl) Hover of Huntersville, NC; brother-in-law Robert (Sharyl) Monkovich of Raleigh, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Joanelene Ganow; brother, Parker Ganow and nieces, Dawn and Belinda Ganow.
A visitation was held Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Officiating was Pastor Nate Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Garth to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA.
