Garth T. Munn
Garth Thomas Munn, 59, of Berryville, Virginia died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Munn was born May 16, 1961 in North Carolina, the son of Melvin Munn and La Rue Fikan Horinek.
His wife, Barbara Lynn Powers Munn preceded him in death on June 3, 2020.
Surviving are his children, Michael and Melyssa and his stepchildren, Jessica and Victoria.
A son, Stefan Munn, also preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
