Gary Alan Burns “Goo”
Gary Alan Burns, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center holding the hand of his loving son.
Gary was born in 1953 in Arlington, VA, the son of the late Monte and Helen Burns. He was a graduate of Oakton High School in Vienna, Class of 1970 , and served our country in the United States Army. Gary retired as a glass glazer/mechanic. He loved UVA Cavalier football, deep sea fishing and spending time outdoors, especially in his yard and on his porch. Gary was a good-hearted guy who loved his family, making memories and talking about old times.
He is survived by his son, Christian Stanley; grandchildren, Hunter Stanley, Chase Stanley, Bristol Stanley, Levi Stanley and Jana Stanley; brother, Larry Burns (Janet); nieces & nephews, Jessica Messick (JR), Amanda Bennett, Natalie Hahn (Allen), Quinton Burns (Brooke), Travis Burns; many loving great-nieces and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Smokey.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry Burns.
A visitation will be held for Gary on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 6pm with a service to follow at 7pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be held in memory of Gary to Virginia Athletics Foundation at https://virginiaathletics
