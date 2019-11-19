Gary Allen Dillon, Sr. “Sleepy”
Gary Allen Dillon, Sr., 62, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Gary was born in 1957 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, son of Volena W. Riffey and the late Fred L. Dillon. Gary was a truck driver for CNS Snyder in Winchester, Virginia. He attended Reliance United Methodist Church. Gary enjoyed restoring antiques and liked to fish.
Gary married Shirley Baker on October 4, 1976 in Warren County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 43 years are daughters, Stacey Lynn Breeden of Winchester, Virginia and Amanda Nicole Dillon of Middletown, Virginia; granddaughter, Amber Hargrove of Inwood, West Virginia; great grandchildren, Layla Rae Hargrove, Emmy Rebecca Hargrove and Maddux James Hargrove; sisters, Margaret Ann Chrisman of Fort Valley, Virginia, Betty Welch of Luray, Virginia, Bobbie Dillon of Strasburg, Virginia and brother, Fred Luther Dillon of Front Royal, Virginia.
Along with his father, Gary was preceded in death by a son, Gary Allen Dillon, Jr.; sister, Donna Kay Ramey and brother, Randy Dillon.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Reverend Richard Chrisman officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Fiocca, Chris Snyder, Robbie Molden, Robert Baker, James Baker, and Doug Ball.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
