Gary Allen Pommier (Whitey)
Gary Allen Pommier (Whitey), 66, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Gary was born in Ft. Hood, TX, in 1955. He had lived in Winchester since he was three years old. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1975.
Gary’s professional career was as a CDL driver. He retired from Winchester Metals after 20 years. Gary always had a very strong work ethic. He tried to represent the company that he worked for and always strived to provide the best customer service to his clients.
He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Gary was a member of the Winchester Eagles #824 and the Moose Lodge #1283. He loved deep sea fishing at the Outer Banks, playing horseshoes, gardening, drinking a Stroh’s beer and smoking an occasional cigar.
Gary would like to acknowledge his friends, “Buddies,” who he had known for many years and always valued their friendship: Dave Ambrose, Roger Swartz, John Pumphrey, Richard Herndon, Tom Frocke, Steve Alexander, Warren Holt, Jim Brown, Dave Brill and Marcy Peacemaker.
Gary is survived by his wife, Harriet; niece, Heather George (Chris); grand-nieces and nephew, Skylar, Sophie and Hayes; niece, Shannon Silvero (Mike) and children; sister-in-law, Laurie Billingsley; and Katie Billingsley and Matthew Billingsley, his niece and nephew; half-sister, Michelle Cronin (Jeff) and children; and cousins, Marvin, Billy, and Robert Ashby with their respective wives and children.
A special thanks to Winchester Metals for supporting Gary with the “Gary Strong” T-shirts. It will never be forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
