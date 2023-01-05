Gary Allen Wymer, Sr.
Gary Allen Wymer Sr., 72, of Gainesboro, VA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA.
Gary was born May 10, 1950, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Loran C. Wymer and Viola M. Borden Wymer. Gary married Brenda Joyce Whipp on June 8, 1969, in Winchester. He was employed with Continental (O’Sullivan Films) for over 54 years. He served in the US Army National Guard, and was a member of the Winchester Eagles Club Aerie #824, and the Laural Hill Christian Church. Gary was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, and made lots of memories with family and friends by the campfire. Gary could fix or build just about anything, and would gladly do so unselfishly to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda; a daughter, Melissa A. “Missy” Luttrell and husband, Brian; a son, Gary A. Wymer Jr., and wife, Erin; and four grandchildren, Cory Luttrell, Karlee Wymer, Brock Wymer, and Brantley Wymer, all of Gainesboro. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Locklear of Baltimore, MD. Gary was predeceased by a brother, Larry E. Wymer.
There will be a visitation on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home with Mrs. Judy Whipp Mills officiating. Pallbearers will be Brian Luttrell, Cory Luttrell, Gary Wymer Jr., Karlee Wymer, Brock Wymer, Steve Mills, Eli Mills, and Walter Scott Armel. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD, 21741.
