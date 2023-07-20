Gary Douglas Van Sickler
Gary Douglas Van Sickler, 73, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Gary was born in 1949 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Robert Van Sickler Sr. and Mary Catherine Van Sickler. Gary attended the University of Maryland and played football there from 1967-1971 but graduated from Shepherd University with a bachelor’s degree of science 1974.
His proudest accomplishment was obtaining grants to initiate the building of the Clarke County Little League fields. Gary was president and owner of Timberline and Treemont Wood Stove Companies. He enjoyed spending his free time traveling and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Birgit, whom he married in May 2000; his daughter, Kristyna Van Sickler; brothers, Dr. Joel Van Sickler (Kate), Robert Van Sickler Jr. (Connie); sister, Alison Van Sickler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Gary may be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
