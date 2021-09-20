Gary Elbert Bayliss, 66, of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Gary was born March 21, 1955 in Winchester, VA; son of the late Cecil Ray and Evelyn Marie Peyton Bayliss. He was a master electrician and the Project Engineer for Garber's Ice Cream. Gary was a member of the Eagles Club of Winchester, the Elks Club of Winchester, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and granddaddy, also known as "friend-daddy".
He married Paula Lee Grimes Bayliss, July 15, 2006 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Justin Bayliss (Storm) of Winchester, their children, Leila and Cecilyn; daughters, Terra O'Shea (Ryan) of Winchester, their children, Liam and Connor and Elishha Thornton (Isaac) of Frederick County, VA and their children, Abigale, Skylar and Isaac.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Bayliss.
Friends may call Wednesday, September 22, 2021 between the hours of 12:00 pm 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will follow from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.