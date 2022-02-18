Gary Hetland
Passed from this life on February 10, 2022, surrounded by family, love, stories, laughter, prayers and music at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Gary was born February 3, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Mildred Ynez Brown and Richard Lyle Hetland. Gary grew up in Winchester and graduated from James Wood High School in 1973. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in trust management from Campbell University in 1977. Gary worked in Trust New Business for banks in Winchester, Georgia and North Carolina.
Gary met Sharon Elliott on May 22, 1982, in Winchester and followed her to New York City in February of 1983. They were married July 23, 1983, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, VA.
Sharon and Gary returned to Virginia in 1988. Gary transitioned to computer training sales and worked as a salesman and sales director for various companies in Northern Virginia. Gary loved chasing quota, mentoring people, and solving problems.
Gary’s proudest achievement was his loving, happy family. He was completely devoted to his children, Christopher Elliott Hetland and Catherann Paige Hetland Sweeney. He was equally adept at football, hunting and fishing as he was dollhouses, Sims, ballet recitals and fashion shows. He supported all of their dreams and was always there for inspiration, enthusiasm and solace. He was so very grateful that each child found their special someone and loved Sarah Pryor and John Sweeney as his own children. Gary was the solid, loyal rock that allowed all of his family to pursue their dreams.
Gary’s work ethic was unparalleled. He started collecting returnable bottles in his wagon in third grade and started caddying in sixth grade. Gary commuted to the metropolitan area for most of his career to keep his family rooted in Winchester near grandparents and friends.
Gary loved golf, dancing, singing, theatre, traveling and his dogs. He loved all sports and was a talented armchair sports announcer making the call and the commentary before the on-air host.
Gary loved people. He was genuinely interested in getting to know them and cared about their activities and concerns. Gary was a master of the bear hug and the high five, a hearty laugh, a quick joke, and meaningful advice always accompanied by a merry twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. Gary woke up singing and whistling and Sharon often returned home to be serenaded by Gary singing an eclectic song choice. Gary made Sharon laugh every day - even during his last days. His exuberance will echo forever in our lives.
Gary lived and celebrated every moment. Gary appreciated every act of kindness, counted his blessings daily, delighted in nature, and saw the good in everyone.
In caring for our friends and family, an outdoor Celebration of Life Service and inhumation of ashes will be conducted by Pastors Jonathan Boynton and Martha Sims at The Old Church Wall in Mount Hebron Cemetery on March 26 at 4 PM. A reception will follow with room to safely gather at Shenandoah Lodge & Athletic Club at Lake Frederick.
Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to: Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
3800 Reservoir Road, NW
Washington, D.C. 20007
Please direct donations to the Transplant HOPE Fund, 1003.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
