Gary L. Cook
Gary L. Cook, 80, of Berryville, VA, passed away on December 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 12, 1942, to Ray and Myrtle Cook, of Mainesburg, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Cook, of Berryville, VA. They were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in July. He loved his family immensely including his three children, Cheryl Barth and husband Mark of Richmond, VA; Scott Cook and wife Jini of Harrisonburg, VA; and Diane Sanders and husband Mark of Purcellville, VA. He was adored by his six grandchildren, Parker and Natalie Barth; Peyton Armstrong and husband Chase, and Wyatt Cook; Brad Sanders and friend Ryleigh Hufgard, and Jared Sanders. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Esther Cook of Victor, NY, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers Morgan Cook and his wife Ruth of South Daytona, FL, and Dr. Richard Cook of Elmira, NY.
Gary graduated from Mansfield University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. He taught math in the Elmira School System from 1964-1966. He achieved his dream of becoming an airline pilot when he was hired by United Airlines in May 1966. He flew a variety of aircraft both domestically and internationally throughout his 35 years with United. He retired as a Captain on the 777 aircraft on June 1, 2001.
Prior to moving to Berryville, VA, in December 2015, the family resided in the Lovettsville/Purcellville area of Loudoun County for 45 years.
He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Retired United Pilots Association, and a former Trustee on the Lovettsville Union Cemetery board. He was also a previous member of both Zion and New Jerusalem Lutheran Churches in Lovettsville, VA.
Gary will be remembered as always having a smile to share and a kind word to say. He was always willing to assist anyone in need. He was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church at 210 East Main St. Berryville, VA on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A gravesite service for the family will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, VA; Zion Lutheran Church, 38011 Morrisonville Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180; The Lovettsville Union Cemetery P.O. Box 146 Lovettsville, VA 20180; or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Virginia. To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
