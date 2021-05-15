Gary L. Edwards died on May 8, 2021. He was born September 3, 1940, to Ralph L. Edwards and Margaret E. Stotler Edwards in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Gary is survived by his son Michael L. Edwards, wife Elizabeth, of Mechanicsville, Virginia and grandson Jack of Charlottesville, Virginia; and his daughter Kelly L. Erdahl, husband Kent, grandchildren Luke and Katherine of Williamsburg, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Sharyn L. Edwards.
Gary was a graduate of Martinsburg High School and Shepherd University. Upon graduation, he worked in the Clarke County Virginia school system, eventually becoming Assistant Principal of Clarke County High School. He then joined The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, established the Human Resources Division's Training Department for management development and skills training, and was named Director of Employee Relations until leaving in 1980. Gary accepted a position with Doubleday and Company in New York City and eventually became Vice President of Employee/Labor Relations. When Bertelsmann, AG acquired Doubleday, Gary was named Corporate Director of Human Resources for the Bertelsmann Printing and Manufacturing Corporation in the United States, moving him back to the Winchester area. He eventually became a consultant to numerous corporations before working part time for the Virginia Department of Business Assistance. In 1999, he became the Local Industry Coordinator for The Winchester/Frederick County Economic Development Commission, a position he held until retiring in 2003.
Gary was a former member of the Winchester City and Frederick County school system's Career & Technical Education Advisory Councils, Tech Prep Consortium at LFCC, the board of NW Works, Inc., local Workforce Investment Council, Treasurer and member of the Winchester Country Club Board of Directors, member of SHRM and Virginia Economic Developers Association, as well as task forces of the Winchester/Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Christ Church. He received several honors during his life, culminating with Lord Fairfax Community College awarding him The Gold Medallion of Recognition in 2003 for his work in workforce development and the Impressions Award in 2004 from the Regional Printing Institute for helping with its founding.
Throughout Gary's life, he enjoyed his family, friends, music, including playing in a bluegrass band, golf, and genealogy research.
A family memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy (hospice), 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042, and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA. The family expresses its thanks and gratitude to the dedicated health care professionals who cared for him the past eight months.
