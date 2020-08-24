Gary Lee Boyce
Gary Lee Boyce, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. Gary was born on January 10, 1945, the son of the late Pauline Barcol.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Boyce of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Allen Barcol of Winchester, VA and Lenard Barcol of Salem, VA; many nieces, nephews; one nephew, Michael Shuck (Samantha) of Winchester, who was his care givers. Also, he is survived by three great-nephews; Aiden, Izaiah and Jamier Shuck all of Winchester, VA.
Gary was preceded in death by a sister; Tina Shuck and a brother Jerry Lewis Barcol.
A walk-through viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. (Please maintain 6-ft distance to comply covid-19 regulations and wear mask).
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating.
Inurnment will be later.
Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at https://www.cartwrightfuneralhome.com/obits
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.