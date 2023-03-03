Gary Lee Cornwell
Gary Lee Cornwell, 63, of Winchester, VA , passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, surrounded by his family and close friend Hellen Crouse.
Gary was born in 1959 in Manassas, VA, the son of Cathryn Eloise Trammell and the late Charles Winard Cornwell Sr.
He is survived by his sisters, Sheryl Cornwell of Manassas, VA, Missy Earhart of Manassas, VA, Lisa L. Martin Galbraith of Tampa, FL; brothers, Charles L. Cornwell of Fredericksburg, VA, Charles Winard Cornwell Jr. of Manassas, VA, Johnny Rodrigues Cornwell of Manassas, VA, Bruce Wayne Cornwell of Manassas, VA, Paul D. Martin of Inwood, WV, Rodney D. Martin of Middletown, VA, Brian L. Martin of Winchester, VA, and Kevin W. Martin of Middletown, VA.
Services for Gary will be at a later date.
