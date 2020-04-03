Gary Lee Fletcher, Jr.
Gary Lee Fletcher, Jr., 31, of Winchester died Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born January 17, 1989 in Winchester the son of Gary Fletcher, Sr., and Lisa Fuller.
Gary enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, shooting, and was an excellent cook. He will be remembered as a loving and thoughtful man.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Rida Hendershot of Winchester, step-parents, Elizabeth Fletcher, and Roy Ebbert; siblings, Jennifer Gochenour, Eric Pitts, Vincent, Anthony, and Nicole Ebbert; grandmothers, Mary Fletcher, and Nevelene Fuller, a large extended family, and his beloved pets, Leo, Myloh, and Taz.
Friends will be received Sunday from 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. In light of the current pandemic guidelines, guests will be received 9 at a time.
A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Hebron.
