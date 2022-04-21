Gary Lee Jenkins
Gary Lee Jenkins, 65, of Winchester, VA, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born January 7, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his father John Dan Jenkins Jr. and his mother Helen Franklin Ameigh.
Gary grew up in Stephens City and was a carpenter by trade. He had recently retired and was enjoying spending his time with his companion, Michelle Mason, watching the 49ers, hanging out with friends and getting together with family.
He is survived by his children: Karen Sparkman, Ketrina Kirkendall, Gary Jenkins, John Jenkins, and Mary Helen Jenkins; his brother John D. Jenkins III (Jacalyn) of Bentonville, VA, sister Helen Jean Funkhouser of Stephenson, VA, sister Patricia Ann Sine of Bunker Hill, WV, and stepfather Milton Ameigh, of Winchester, VA. Gary has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that loved him.
Interment and arrangements are private. In remembrance donations may be made to Hospice of The Panhandle or American Cancer Society.
