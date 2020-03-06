Gary Lee Rohrbaugh
Gary Lee Rohrbaugh, 58, of Winchester, VA, surrounded by his wife, family and friends left this world peacefully, March 3, 2020, and willingly followed his Lord home and into glory.
Gary was born in 1961 in Keyser, WV, son of Alvin and Dolores (Mills) Rohrbaugh. He was a Licensed Practical Nurse by trade, but loved to cook and for many years had a catering business and later opened a bakery. Gary was an avid Washington Nationals fan. He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and growing his faith and friendships in small group study. Gary felt called to ministry and experienced God in the mission fields of Argentina and Haiti.
Gary married the love of his life, Debra Borror Rohrbaugh, on October 24, 1981. They have resided in Winchester for the last 28 years.
Surviving with his parents and his wife, Debi, is a son, Dustan Maher-Felton and a Goddaughter, “gorgeous” Alexis Kay Comer; sisters, Sherri Moyer (Robert) and Shelley Evans (Ben); niece, Sophie Moyer; and nephews, Zachary Moyer, Travis Borror, and Ashton Evans.
Gary was preceded in death by his niece, Ashley Evans.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA with Reverend Steve Melester officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to ForgetMeNot-Ministries.org or Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Rest in Peace Gary. Prayers for his entire family and friends.
