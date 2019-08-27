Gary Lynn “Slinky” Grant 64, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Thursday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service for Gary will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA with Rev. Mark Carey officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow the service at the church.
Gary was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 6, 1955 a son of the late Shirley M. Grant and the late Florence G. Cash Grant. He retired from Stowe Woodard Company and then was a bus driver with Shenandoah County Public Schools. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosalie Keller Cash and a brother Gregory M. Grant.
Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Elaine Williams Grant of Woodstock, VA; his son, Jairus Stuart Grant (Jenny Ashwood) of Strasburg, VA; his step children, Candace Miller, Brandon Miller and Shannon Miller; his siblings, Lee “Tommy” Edwards (Viki) of Strasburg, VA, Carla Sizemore (Edward) of Alexandria, VA and Shirley Grant of Bostic, NC.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Fellowship Bible Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Grant.
(1) entry
I am so sorry for your loss.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.