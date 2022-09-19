Gary Marston Golightly (Ike) Gary Marston Golightly (Ike), 77, of Winchester died Thursday, September 15, 2022, in his residence.
He was born May 18, 1945, in Winchester the son of James (Frank) Sr. and Violet Marston Golightly.
He was married to Patty May Golightly for 49 years.
Prior to his profession as a Master Plumber he had served in the Merchant Marines.
He was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club and had been a former member of the Shawnee Bowman and the Izaak Walton League of Winchester. Ike was an avid outdoorsman and also loved gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Carol Anne Sykes and her husband, Michael of Beaufort, SC, Eric Golightly of Winchester, and Jason Golightly of Stephens City; grandchildren, Jacob, and Caitlyn Golightly (raised by Patty & Ike), Brooke Adams, Holly Ogilvie, Gene Ogilvie, III, Ethan Golightly; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jared, Hunter, Danielle, Tayden, and Harper; siblings, Robert D. Golightly, Donald Golightly, Peggy Larrick, James Moran and Janice Buterakos.
His siblings, James (Grease) Golightly, Ann Marie Short, Joetta LaScola and Dennis Moran, and a son, Michael Alan Golightly, preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel ,311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Steve Melester. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received 7-9:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.