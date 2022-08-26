Gary Mason Stickles
Gary Mason Stickles, age 80, of Cataula, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Columbus, GA, at 1:00 PM with a reception following in the church’s fellowship hall.
Gary was born on February 3, 1942, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Major Joseph M. and Anne Stickles. After living in Germany as a child with his brother, Ronnie, Gary returned to Winchester and graduated from James Wood High School in 1961. Gary followed in the footsteps of his father and joined the Army after graduation. Gary married Carla Spitzer at Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester, in 1967.
Gary proudly served his country for 23 years with tours in Vietnam, Korea, and Germany, ultimately obtaining the rank of Sergeant Major. He was most proud of the time that he spent as Sergeant Major of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University where he taught military science. Among other military honors, Gary was awarded a Silver Star by General Westmoreland and a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry for his heroism in the Vietnam War.
After retiring from the Army in 1984, Gary obtained his Bachelor of Science in 1988 and a Master of Science in Management in 1990 from Troy State University. He continued his education through participation in the Columbus Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL) at Columbus State University.
Gary worked in Civil Service for the Department of Defense in several training related positions from 1985 to 1991. In 1991 Gary began work for the City of Columbus, Georgia Department of Public Services where he served as Landfill Division Manager, Street Maintenance Division Manager, Deputy Director and Director of Public Services. Gary was given a key to the city upon his retirement in 2011.
Gary was a National infantry Museum Foundation 1775 Society member; a lifetime member of the VFW, the National Infantry Association, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart; and was a former member of the Columbus Exchange Club.
Gary will be best remembered for his service to others as a well-decorated Infantryman in the Army, a member of his church council, and in his work with the Columbus Consolidated Government. He loved attending Georgia Tech football games and having meals with friends. Most of all, he loved his country and his family.
Gary is survived by Carla, his wife of 55 years; a daughter, Valerie (Timothy); a son, Jeffrey (Kendall); a former daughter-in-law, Christy; a grandson, Mason; and an adopted son, William Creech.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4026 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31909 and the Springer Opera House, 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901.
