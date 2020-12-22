Gary Michael Webber
Gary Michael Webber, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Gary was born February 12, 1949 in Winchester; the son of the late Leo Wilson Webber, Sr. , Lola Virginia Loy Webber and step mother Mary Seville Webber.
He is survived by his brother Beverly Loy Webber of Winchester and several nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Webber and Leo Wilson Webber, Jr.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Rev. Dr. Kristin Whiteside will be officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Todd Griffith, Ethan Peer, Christopher Webber, Mark Webber, Joshua Webber and Taylor Hodges.
