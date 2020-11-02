Gary Patton “Arlo” Haines
Gary Patton “Arlo” Haines, 71, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.
Arlo was born in 1949, the son of the late Harry S. Sr. and Lucille Haines. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and completed a security training program at Lord Fairfax Community College. A man of diverse talents, Arlo was a full-time musician who had signed with Acuff-Rose Recording Company in Nashville, Tennessee. He performed in USO tours entertaining our troops abroad. He owned and operated an auto dealership known as Autobank located in Stephens City, Virginia. He was CEO of Haines Agency, a security training school where he taught classes in self-defense, personal protection and private investigation. He also trained for the Department of Criminal Justice through his agency as well as training with the military in Israel.
Arlo married Gloria Jean Corder on March 9, 1986 in First United Methodist Church of Winchester, where he attended regularly during his life.
Along with his wife, Gloria, Arlo is survived by his daughter, Dawn H. K. Ward of Stephens City; son-in-law, Timothy Lajoie of Winchester; grandson, Ian P. Lajoie (the apple of Arlo’s eye) of Stephens City; brother, Harry S. Haines, Jr. of Boonsboro, Maryland; and numerous cousins as well as many lifelong friends and musicians that he remained close to throughout his life.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 3rd at 1:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Dennis Smith officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. A reception will follow the interment at the Reception Center at Omps Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlo’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.