Gary Paul Ferrebee Gary Paul Ferrebee, 71, of Winchester died Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 5, 1950 in Winchester the son of Milford and Wilda Catlett Ferrebee.
He was married to Karen Sisk Ferrebee for 42 years.
Gary was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
He had worked for Winchester Electric Service for 49 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew Ferrebee of Winchester, Cindi Kerns, and Brandon Ludwig, who were like children as part of the family; siblings, Sandra Kay Boyd and her husband, Jimmy, Darrell Steven Ferrebee and his wife, Jenny, and family friend David Moran.
A service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday in Open Door Baptist Church 333 Jeremiah Lane Clear Brook officiated by Pastor David Whitacre. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received Monday from 6-8:00 pm in the church.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
