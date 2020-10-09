Gary S. Ritter, 87, of Winchester, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Mr. Ritter was born October 14, 1932 in Tacoma Park, MD; the son of the late Arthur R. Ritter, Sr. and Oneida Pitcock Ritter. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors. He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Izaak Walton League, and American Legion Post 21.
He married Gearline B. Brown on March 7, 1953 in Brucetown, VA. Mrs. Ritter preceded him in death on February 17, 2006. He married Janet Pauloz on June 2, 2007 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, Janet, he is survived by his sons, Shannon K. Ritter and wife Sue Ann of Cobbs Creek, VA and Kelly B. Ritter and wife Pam of Winchester; a step daughter, Susan Sunderlin and husband Mark of Winchester; a step son, Kurt Pauloz and wife Joanne of North Port, FL; four grandchildren, Luke Ritter, Stacey Carpenter, Sara Randolph, and Robert Sunderlin; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur R. Ritter, Jr., Archie A. Ritter, and James M. Ritter; and four sisters, Madge "Sis" Adams, Hilda M. Hawkins, Vada "Kitty" Lynn, and Rhoda Baker.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Jones Funeral Home a.m. in Winchester with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will follow in Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luke Ritter, Jake Carpenter, Roy Horne, Mike Edwards, Rod Tolley and Mark Sunderlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Rd., Stephenson, VA 22656.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
