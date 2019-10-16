Gary Timothy Peacock, 78, of Romney, WV passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Welling Personal Care Home, Augusta, WV.
Born on January 27, 1941 in Nashua, NH, he was the son of the late Roy R. Peacock and Priscilla Bolton Roy.
He was a well-known carpenter and floor installer, having working in the Myrtle Beach, SC area and Shenandoah Co., VA. He was a member of the Strasburg Lions Club.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Roy.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Haines Jenkins Peacock whom he married in 2001; 3 sons, Jeffrey Peacock (Donna) of Connecticut, John Peacock (Pam) of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Christopher Peacock (Tracey) of Colorado; a step-son, J. Matthew Jenkins (Amy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; 4 half-sisters, Pam Pap (Steve) of Virginia, Deborah Brackett (Paul) of Florida, Liz Roy of Delaware, Meg Frank of Massachusetts; a half-brother, Nick Roy of Hawaii; the mother of his children, Marion Cram of Massachusetts; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, special cousin, Diana Beery of Augusta, WV and care-givers, Wendy Welling, David Shore and Amy Carr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church, Levels, WV with Pastor Crystal Bohrer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Fellowship Church, 11545 Jersey Mountain Rd, Levels, WV 25431 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
